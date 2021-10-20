Dow Jones industrial average reaches a new record high
Technical Analysis
New record high at 35643.30The Dow industrial average is trading to a new record high. The move surpassed the old high at 35631.19.
The new high just reached 35643.30.
The S&P index currently trades at 4537.55. It's high for the day reach 4540.87. Its all-time high is up at 4545.85.
The NASDAQ index is currently up 10.85 points or 0.07% at 15140. That is well off it's high price of 15178.39. The index is still 1.8% away from its all-time high