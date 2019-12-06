Dow Jones industrial average up 300 points now

Major indices trade to new session highs





Is it time to start talking about all time highs?





The NASDAQ highest close came in at 8705.17. The high today reached 8654.79

The S&P index highest close came in at 3153.63. The high today reached 3148.25



The Dow index highest close came in 28164.00. The high today reached 27990.39 Prices still remain off those levels but there getting closer.



The major US stock indices have extended to new session highs. The Dow is now up over 300 points. The NASDAQ index is up 82 points or 0.96%. The S&P index is up 30.47 points or 0.98%. Major European indices are also trading near high levels on the day with the Spanish Ibex up 1.59%