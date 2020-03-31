Dow leads the decline in stocks. Dow posts worst Q1 ever.

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow & S&P worst month since 2008. S&P falls -20% for the quarter. All indices are in the red going back a year. 

The US stocks are ending the day with declines across the board but by differing degrees.

For the month, the Dow and S&P had the worst month since 2008. The Dow posted the worst Q1 ever.  The S&P fell an even -20.00% for the quarter (which is a bit ironic).

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index fell -42.06 points ro -1.6% at 2584.59
  • Nasdaq index fell -74.05 points or -0.95% at 7700.10
  • Dow index fell -410.32 points or -1.84% at 21917.16
For the month, the major indices are showing:
  • S&P index fell -12.51%
  • NASDAQ index fell -10.12%
  • Dow fell -13.74%
For the quarter, the final numbers for the 1Q are showing:
  • S&P index fell -20.00%
  • NASDAQ index fell -14.18%
  • Dow fell -23.2%
Going back 1 year, all the major indices are now showing declines
  • S&P index, -8.81%
  • NASDAQ index, -0.38%
  • Dow industrial average, -15.47%

