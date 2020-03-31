Dow leads the decline in stocks. Dow posts worst Q1 ever.

Dow & S&P worst month since 2008. S&P falls -20% for the quarter. All indices are in the red going back a year.

The US stocks are ending the day with declines across the board but by differing degrees.





For the month, the Dow and S&P had the worst month since 2008. The Dow posted the worst Q1 ever. The S&P fell an even -20.00% for the quarter (which is a bit ironic).





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index fell -42.06 points ro -1.6% at 2584.59

Nasdaq index fell -74.05 points or -0.95% at 7700.10

Dow index fell -410.32 points or -1.84% at 21917.16 For the month, the major indices are showing:

S&P index fell -12.51%

NASDAQ index fell -10.12%



Dow fell -13.74%

For the quarter, the final numbers for the 1Q are showing:

S&P index fell -20.00%



NASDAQ index fell -14.18%



Dow fell -23.2% Going back 1 year, all the major indices are now showing declines