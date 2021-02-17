Dow leads the way for the 2nd consecutive day

Record close for the Dow 30. NASDAQ index lags. S&P near unchanged





The S&P index is closing near unchanged. The NASDAQ index and Russell 2000 index - which have led so far in 2021 - are the laggards but off session lows.





The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average +91.52 points or +0.29% at 31614.27



S&P index -1.16 points or -0.03% at 3931.43



NASDAQ index -82 points or -0.58% at 13965.50



Russell 2000, -16.76 points or -0.74% at 2256.13 Leading the way in the Dow 30 today includes:



Verizon, +5.24%. Berkshire Hathaway increased their position last quarter



Chevron, +3.01%. Again, Berkshire Hathaway increase the position last quarter

Home Depot, +2.03%



Merck and Co, +1.74%

Nike, +1.62% Other winners include:

US steel, +10.12%



Wells Fargo, +5.17%



CVS, +3.09%



Booking.com, +2.31%



Northrop Grumman, +2.16%



Bristol-Myers Squibb, plus



Rite Aid, +1.91%



Target, +1.59%



Amazon, +1.21%



The Dow industrial average is leading the way for the 2nd consecutive day. The index is also closing at a record level for the 2nd day in a row and is up 3 days in a row.