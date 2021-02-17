Dow leads the way for the 2nd consecutive day

Record close for the Dow 30. NASDAQ index lags. S&P near unchanged

The Dow industrial average is leading the way for the 2nd consecutive day. The index is also closing at a record level for the 2nd day in a row and is up 3 days in a row.  

The S&P index is closing near unchanged. The NASDAQ index and Russell 2000 index - which have led so far in 2021 - are the laggards but off session lows.

The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow industrial average +91.52 points or +0.29% at 31614.27
  • S&P index -1.16 points or -0.03% at 3931.43
  • NASDAQ index -82 points or -0.58% at 13965.50
  • Russell 2000, -16.76 points or -0.74% at 2256.13
Leading the way in the Dow 30 today includes:
  • Verizon, +5.24%.  Berkshire Hathaway increased their position last quarter
  • Chevron, +3.01%.  Again, Berkshire Hathaway increase the position last quarter
  • Home Depot, +2.03%
  • Merck and Co, +1.74%
  • Nike, +1.62%
Other winners include:
  • US steel, +10.12%
  • Wells Fargo, +5.17%
  • CVS, +3.09%
  • Booking.com, +2.31%
  • Northrop Grumman, +2.16%
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb, plus
  • Rite Aid, +1.91%
  • Target, +1.59%
  • Amazon, +1.21%

