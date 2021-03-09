Dow reaches a new record high
Technical Analysis
New all-time high at 32150.32the Dow industrial average is currently trading up around 340 points for 1.08% at 32144. The high price just reached 32150.32. That was enough to take out the high price from yesterday at 32148.04.
Other indices also sharply higher:
- the NASDAQ index is outperforming with a gain of 476 points or 3.78% at 13085.81. The high price just reached 13087.64. The NASDAQ index has extended back above its 50 hour moving average of 13005.28. That is a step in a more bullish direction. The 100 hour moving average currently comes in at 13207.30
- The S&P index is up 80.14 points or 2.10% at 3901.56. That is just off the high of 3901.69. The S&P index is moving away from its 100 hour moving average at 3869.66. Stay above keeps the buyers firmly in control