Dow reaches a new record high

New all-time high at 32150.32





Other indices also sharply higher:

the NASDAQ index is outperforming with a gain of 476 points or 3.78% at 13085.81. The high price just reached 13087.64. The NASDAQ index has extended back above its 50 hour moving average of 13005.28. That is a step in a more bullish direction. The 100 hour moving average currently comes in at 13207.30

The S&P index is up 80.14 points or 2.10% at 3901.56. That is just off the high of 3901.69. The S&P index is moving away from its 100 hour moving average at 3869.66. Stay above keeps the buyers firmly in control





the Dow industrial average is currently trading up around 340 points for 1.08% at 32144. The high price just reached 32150.32. That was enough to take out the high price from yesterday at 32148.04.