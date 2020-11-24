Dow reaches the 30,000 milestone
Technical Analysis
All time high for the Dow 30The Dow has reached the key milestone at 30,000. The high price just ticked up to 30000.50.
For the month the index is up around 15% alone. Leading the charge over the last month:
- Boeing, +30.77%
- Chevron, +29.72%
- American Express, +18.26%
- Honeywell, +17.91%
- Disney, +17.08%
- J.P. Morgan, +16.92%
- Goldman Sachs, +14.63%
- Bank of America, +14.1%
The financials, energy, and the beaten down Covid stocks including Boeing and Disney are leading the charge to 30K.
The Dow fell below the 20,000 in mid-March on the pandemic fear. Since then, the price has rebounded about 65% from the low.
For the year the Dow is up 5.23%. It still lags the NASDAQ index which is up over 33% and the S&P which is up 12.33%.
Mark this day, November 24,2020 as a key milestone day for the Dow.