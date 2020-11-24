Dow reaches the 30,000 milestone

For the month the index is up around 15% alone. Leading the charge over the last month:

Boeing, +30.77%



Chevron, +29.72%



American Express, +18.26%



Honeywell, +17.91%



Disney, +17.08%



J.P. Morgan, +16.92%



Goldman Sachs, +14.63%



Bank of America, +14.1%



The financials, energy, and the beaten down Covid stocks including Boeing and Disney are leading the charge to 30K.



The Dow fell below the 20,000 in mid-March on the pandemic fear. Since then, the price has rebounded about 65% from the low.





For the year the Dow is up 5.23%. It still lags the NASDAQ index which is up over 33% and the S&P which is up 12.33%.

Mark this day, November 24,2020 as a key milestone day for the Dow.