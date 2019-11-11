Dow record close. Nasdaq and S&P down but well off lows

It could have been worse.

The US had a semi holiday today in observance of Veterans Day. The bond market was closed, government offices were closed (so no economic news). The US stock markets were open, however.





After opening lower and extending to the downside, a slow grind higher took the Dow into positive territory. The S&P and Nasdaq stilll ended down, but well off the lows.





The final numbers are showing:

The S&P index fell -6.07 points or -0.20% to 3087.01

The NASDAQ index fell -11.036 points or -0.13% t0 8464.27

The Dow rose 10.25 points or 0.04% to 27691.49. The Dow gain was good enough for a record close once again. The S&P and NASDAQ which also closed at record levels on Friday, could not repeat the feat today.





Below is a graphical look at the percentage high, low, and close for the major indices in North America and Europe today.







