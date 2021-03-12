Dow, S&P close at another record high
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq lags once again. Russell 2000 also closes at a record
The Dow and the S&P closed at another record high.
- Dow has its best week since November
- Nasdaq index lags once again as the rotation into the major cyclicals continues
- The Russell 2000 also closed at a record level today
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index, +3.99 points or +0.10% at 3943.33
- NASDAQ index -78.81 points or -0.59% at 13319.86
- Dow industrial average +292.46 points or 0.90% at 32778.05
For the week:
Year to date:
- S&P index rose 2.64%
- Dow Jones industrial average increased by 4.07%
- Nasdaq index rose by 3.09% %
- Dow is now up 7.1%
- S&P is up 4.99%
- Nasdaq is up 3.35%
For the Dow 30 this week, the biggest winner was Boeing. The largest drag was from Coca Cola.
Dow winners for the week:
- Boeing, +20.55%
- Walgreens, +12.73%
- Home Depot, +7.7%
- Goldman Sachs, +6.52%
- Cisco, +5.58%
- Nike, +5.32%
- Visa, +4.12%
- DuPont, +4.11%
- Caterpillar, +4.02%
Dow losers for the week:
- Coca-Cola, -0.85%
- Verizon, -0.64%
- Apple, -0.31%
- salesforce, +0.68%
- American Express, +0.82%
- Amgen, +1.14%
- Procter & Gamble, +1.65%
- Microsoft, +1.81%
- Merck, +2.04%
Other big winners for the week include:
- GameStop, +91.91%
- Koss, +88.16%
- Express, +79.67%
- AMC, +38.39%
- US steel, +30.19%
- Rite Aid +26.44%
- Box, +23.55%
- Nio, was 19.39%
- Tesla, +16.07%
- Airbnb, was 14.78%
- American Airlines, was 14.28%
- Palantir, +12.36%
Some losers this week:
- Raytheon, -17.17%
- GE, -7.5%
- DoorDash, -6.27%
- Goodrx, -5.5%
- Tencent, -5.31%
- Gilead, -4.83%
- Lam research, -4.13%
- Snowflake, -4.07%
- Alphabet, -2.25%
- Boston Scientific, -1.75%
- Micron, -1.3%
- Alibaba, -0.89%