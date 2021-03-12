Dow, S&P close at another record high

The Dow and the S&P closed at another record high.

The final numbers are showing:

For the week:

Dow is now up 7.1%

S&P is up 4.99%

Nasdaq is up 3.35%

For the Dow 30 this week, the biggest winner was Boeing. The largest drag was from Coca Cola.





Dow winners for the week:

Boeing, +20.55%

Walgreens, +12.73%

Home Depot, +7.7%



Goldman Sachs, +6.52%



Cisco, +5.58%



Nike, +5.32%

Visa, +4.12%



DuPont, +4.11%



Caterpillar, +4.02% Dow losers for the week:

Coca-Cola, -0.85%



Verizon, -0.64%



Apple, -0.31%



salesforce, +0.68%



American Express, +0.82%



Amgen, +1.14%



Procter & Gamble, +1.65%



Microsoft, +1.81%



Merck, +2.04%



Other big winners for the week include:

GameStop, +91.91%

Koss, +88.16%

Express, +79.67%

AMC, +38.39%

US steel, +30.19%



Rite Aid +26.44%



Box, +23.55%

Nio, was 19.39%

Tesla, +16.07%

Airbnb, was 14.78%

American Airlines, was 14.28%

Palantir, +12.36% Some losers this week: