Dow, S&P close at another record high

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Nasdaq lags once again. Russell 2000 also closes at a record

The Dow and the S&P closed at another record high.  
  • Dow has its best week since November
  • Nasdaq index lags once again as the rotation into the major cyclicals continues
  • The Russell 2000 also closed at a record level today
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index, +3.99 points or +0.10% at 3943.33
  • NASDAQ index -78.81 points or -0.59% at 13319.86
  • Dow industrial average +292.46 points or 0.90% at 32778.05
For the week:
  • S&P index rose 2.64%
  • Dow Jones industrial average increased by 4.07%
  • Nasdaq index rose by 3.09% %
Year to date:
  • Dow is now up 7.1%
  • S&P is up 4.99%
  • Nasdaq is up 3.35%
For the Dow 30 this week, the biggest winner was Boeing. The largest drag was from Coca Cola.

Dow winners for the week:
  • Boeing, +20.55%
  • Walgreens, +12.73%
  • Home Depot, +7.7%
  • Goldman Sachs, +6.52%
  • Cisco, +5.58%
  • Nike, +5.32%
  • Visa, +4.12%
  • DuPont, +4.11%
  • Caterpillar, +4.02%
Dow losers for the week:
  • Coca-Cola, -0.85%
  • Verizon, -0.64%
  • Apple, -0.31%
  • salesforce, +0.68%
  • American Express, +0.82%
  • Amgen, +1.14%
  • Procter & Gamble, +1.65%
  • Microsoft, +1.81%
  • Merck, +2.04%
Other big winners for the week include:
  • GameStop, +91.91%
  • Koss, +88.16%
  • Express, +79.67%
  • AMC, +38.39%
  • US steel, +30.19%
  • Rite Aid +26.44%
  • Box, +23.55%
  • Nio, was 19.39%
  • Tesla, +16.07%
  • Airbnb, was 14.78%
  • American Airlines, was 14.28%
  • Palantir, +12.36%
Some losers this week:
  • Raytheon, -17.17%
  • GE, -7.5%
  • DoorDash, -6.27%
  • Goodrx, -5.5%
  • Tencent, -5.31%
  • Gilead, -4.83%
  • Lam research, -4.13%
  • Snowflake, -4.07%
  • Alphabet, -2.25%
  • Boston Scientific, -1.75%
  • Micron, -1.3%
  • Alibaba, -0.89%
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose