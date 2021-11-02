Dow, S&P, NASDAQ close at record highs. Russell 2000 trades to a new intraday all-time high

NASDAQ recorded its fourth straight record close



Dow industrial average closed at a record level for its third consecutive day.



NASDAQ closed at a record level for the 40th time

Dow industrial average closed at a record level for the 41th time

S&P index closed at a record level for the 61st time

NASDAQ is up for the seventh straight day



Winning sectors included Materials rose 1.1% real estate rose 0.94%, technology rose 0.82% and consumer staples rose 0.69%



Losing sectors included energy which fell -1.01%, discretionary fell -0.62%



The gains come despite the expectations at the Federal Reserve will start to taper process when they announce their decision tomorrow at 2 PM ET. The expectations are for $15 billion. That would put the Fed on schedule for finishing the taper by midyear 2022. There is a possibility that they speed up the taper process could be a problem for the stock market if that should happen.