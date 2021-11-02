Dow, S&P, NASDAQ close at record highs. Russell 2000 trades to a new intraday all-time high
Technical Analysis
Russell 2000 sets the first intraday high since MarchA quadruple record close for the major indices. In addition to the Dow S&P and NASDAQ posting a record closes, the Russell 2000 index also joined the party with its own new all-time high.
- NASDAQ recorded its fourth straight record close
- Dow industrial average closed at a record level for its third consecutive day.
- NASDAQ closed at a record level for the 40th time
- Dow industrial average closed at a record level for the 41th time
- S&P index closed at a record level for the 61st time
- NASDAQ is up for the seventh straight day
- Winning sectors included Materials rose 1.1% real estate rose 0.94%, technology rose 0.82% and consumer staples rose 0.69%
- Losing sectors included energy which fell -1.01%, discretionary fell -0.62%
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average +138.79 points or 0.39% at 36052.63
- S&P index rose 17.04 points or 0.37% at 4630.71
- NASDAQ index rose 53.69 points or 0.34% at 15649.60
- the Russell 2000 rose 3.74 points or 0.16% at 2361.86