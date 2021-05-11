Dow the dog today. Nasdaq buyers enter today (but still lower for now).

Nasdaq down but doing better.

For a change, the Dow is the dog today. That index is trading down around 483 points or-1.40% after trading as low as -667 points (or -1.92%). The Nasdaq is down just -0.46 after trading as low as -2.2% at the low. However, since then, there is a rotatation into the Nasdaq and out of the Dow stocks.



The biggest loser in the Dow today is Home Depot which is down -3.16%. American Express, Boeing and Disney are also sharply lower.













There are only 3 Dow stocks which are higher. They include Salesforce, Dupont and Nike. Honeywell is unchanged.