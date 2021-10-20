Dow stalls just below the all time high. Price backs off.
Technical Analysis
Stalls just ahead of the the previous high of 35631.19The Dow industrial average reached a high of 35630.66. That was just short of the all-time high at 35631.19. The price has rotated back to the downside and currently trades at 35581.
The NASDAQ index is currently up 16 points or 0.1% 1544.94. The high price reached 15178.39. The index is 1.75% away from its all-time high.
The S&P index is up nearly 14.26 points or 0.31% at 4533.80. It got within five points of its all-time high of 4545.85. The high price today reached 4540.87. The index is currently 0.27% away from its all-time high