Russell 2000 closes at record for the 3rd consecutive day

Major indices all closed lower





Dow on track for best month since January 1987



Dow transports closed at record high

S&P index fell -17.38 points or -0.4% to 3609.53. The high price reached 3623.11. The low price extended to 3588.68



NASDAQ index fell -24.785 points or -0.21% to 11899.34. The high price reached 11950.18. The low price extended to 11852.41



Dow industrial average fell -167.09 points or -0.56% to 29783.35. The high price reached 29872.42. The low price extended to 29520.29.

Some winners today included:

Tesla, +8.19%. It was announced that it would be added to the S&P index



Square, +4.82%



Crowdstrike, +4.67%



Charles Schwab, +4.29%



Boeing, +3.79%



Slack, +2.61%



Snowflake, +2.53%



Salesforce, +2.53%



Box, +2.22%



Pfizer, +1.85%



FedEx, +1.83%

Losers today included:

Goodrx, -22.54%. Amazon announced today that they would enter the prescription services business

RiteAid, -16.29% (Amazon competition)



Walgreen boots, -9.64% (Amazon competition)



CVS -8.62% (Amazon competition)

Boston Scientific, -7.86%



Home Depot, -2.51%. The shares fell down despite beating on revenues and earnings today



American Express -1.86%



Stryker, -1.79%

Cisco, -1.55%

Intel, -1.41%

Facebook, -1.39%. Mark Zuckerberg testified on Capitol Hill today

Corning -1.32%

Microsoft, -1.26%

The good and bad for the stock market day is that the small-cap Russell 2000 closed at record levels for the 3rd consecutive day. The not so great news is that the major indices all closed lower on the day and snapped today winning streaks.