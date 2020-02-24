Dow tumbles more than 1000 points. Worst day since Feb 8, 2018
Technical Analysis
S&P worse day since December 2018
The Dow is closing down over 1000 points on the day. It is the workstations February 8, 2018. The S&P index at its worst day since December 2018. The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq each fell over 3.3% on the day with the NASDAQ hit the hardest at -3.71%.
The Dow and the S&P are now negative on the year:
- Dow -2.02%
- S&P index, -0.15%
- The Nasdaq index is still up on the year at +2.77%
The final numbers are showing:
Big losers on the day include:
- S&P index -111.82 points or -3.35% at 3225.93. The low price for the day reach 3214.65. The high extended to 3259.81.
- Nasdaq index fell minus 355.309 points or -3.71% at 9221.28. The low for the day reached 9166.00. The high reached 9322.879.
- Dow fell -1031.33 points or -3.56% at 27961. The low for the day reached 27912.44. The high for the day was up at 28402.93
- United health, -7.87%
- AMD, -7.83%
- Tesla, -7.49%
- Schlumberger, -7.4%
- Nvidia, -7.13%
- Delta airlines -6.31%
- Twitter, -6.29%
- Wynn Resort, -6.03%
- Intuitive Surgical -5.38%
- Morgan Stanley, -5.21%
- Charles Schwab, -5.19%
- FedEx -5.16%
- Citigroup, -5.10%
- American Express, -4.97%
- Cisco, -4.95%
- Visa, -4.82%
Are there any winners today?
- Gilead, +4.66%
- US steel, +1.73%
- Chewy, +1.3%
- First Solar, +1.25%
- Verizon, -0.3%. Verizon was the strongest of the Dow 30 stocks
- General Mills only fell -0.37%