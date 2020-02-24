Dow tumbles more than 1000 points. Worst day since Feb 8, 2018

S&P worse day since December 2018

The Dow is closing down over 1000 points on the day. It is the workstations February 8, 2018. The S&P index at its worst day since December 2018. The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq each fell over 3.3% on the day with the NASDAQ hit the hardest at -3.71%.





The Dow and the S&P are now negative on the year:



Dow -2.02%

S&P index, -0.15%



The Nasdaq index is still up on the year at +2.77%





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index -111.82 points or -3.35% at 3225.93. The low price for the day reach 3214.65. The high extended to 3259.81.



Nasdaq index fell minus 355.309 points or -3.71% at 9221.28. The low for the day reached 9166.00. The high reached 9322.879.

Dow fell -1031.33 points or -3.56% at 27961. The low for the day reached 27912.44. The high for the day was up at 28402.93

United health, -7.87%



AMD, -7.83%



Tesla, -7.49%



Schlumberger, -7.4%

Nvidia, -7.13%

Delta airlines -6.31%

Twitter, -6.29%

Wynn Resort, -6.03%



Intuitive Surgical -5.38%



Morgan Stanley, -5.21%



Charles Schwab, -5.19%



FedEx -5.16%

Citigroup, -5.10%

American Express, -4.97%



Cisco, -4.95%



Visa, -4.82%

Are there any winners today?

Gilead, +4.66%



US steel, +1.73%



Chewy, +1.3%



First Solar, +1.25%

Verizon, -0.3%. Verizon was the strongest of the Dow 30 stocks



General Mills only fell -0.37%

Big losers on the day include: