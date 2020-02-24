Dow tumbles more than 1000 points. Worst day since Feb 8, 2018

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

S&P worse day since December 2018

The Dow is closing down over 1000 points on the day. It is the workstations February 8, 2018. The S&P index at its worst day since December 2018.  The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq each fell over 3.3% on the day with the NASDAQ hit the hardest at -3.71%.

The Dow and the S&P are now negative on the year:
  • Dow -2.02%
  • S&P index, -0.15%
  • The Nasdaq index is still up on the year at +2.77%

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index -111.82 points or -3.35% at 3225.93.  The low price for the day reach 3214.65. The high extended to 3259.81.
  • Nasdaq index fell minus 355.309 points or -3.71% at 9221.28. The low for the day reached 9166.00. The high reached 9322.879.
  • Dow fell -1031.33 points or -3.56% at 27961. The low for the day reached 27912.44. The high for the day was up at 28402.93
Big losers on the day include:
  • United health, -7.87%
  • AMD, -7.83%
  • Tesla, -7.49%
  • Schlumberger, -7.4%
  • Nvidia, -7.13%
  • Delta airlines -6.31%
  • Twitter, -6.29%
  • Wynn Resort, -6.03%
  • Intuitive Surgical -5.38%
  • Morgan Stanley, -5.21%
  • Charles Schwab, -5.19%
  • FedEx -5.16%
  • Citigroup, -5.10%
  • American Express, -4.97%
  • Cisco, -4.95%
  • Visa, -4.82%
Are there any winners today?
  • Gilead, +4.66%
  • US steel, +1.73%
  • Chewy, +1.3%
  • First Solar, +1.25%
  • Verizon, -0.3%. Verizon was the strongest of the Dow 30 stocks
  • General Mills only fell -0.37%
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose