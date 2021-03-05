Dow up 200 points. Nasdaq extends back above its 100 day moving average

The major indices currently show:

S&P index up 18.48 points or 0.49% at 3786.88

NASDAQ index still remains lower on the day by 2-29 points or -0.24% at 12693

Dow is up 200 points or 0.65% have 31128

For the NASDAQ index it has moved back above its 100 day moving average at 12626 area. The index has not closed below its 100 day moving average since May 2020. Both yesterday and again today, the price has dipped below that level.







Markets remain very volatile. It's Friday and next week focus will return to the debt market with the treasury schedule to auction off 3 year, 10 year, and 30 year notes and bonds. The NASDAQ index has been particularly sensitive to interest rates as traders ponder repricing given higher rates.

