Dow closes up over 5% on the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow

Major indices close at session highs.

The Dow had the biggest point gain ever, and in the process moved higher by over 5% on the day. The S&P index broke a 7 day decline and rose 4.61%. The NASDAQ index was a laggard with only a 4.5% gain.

The final numbers are showing:
  • The S&P index up 136.27 points or 4.61% at 3090.47. The S&P index closed above its 200 hour moving average at  3048.38. Now the price is above that moving average the next target would be the 100 day moving average at 3168.69
  • The NASDAQ index is ending the day up 384.797 points at 8952.16. That is a gain of of 4.49%. Technically, the price moved above its 100 day moving average at 8828.31. Its 50 day moving average looms ahead at 9245.93.
  • The Dow industrial average is closing up 1293.9 points or 5.09% at 26703.26.  Although the gain was the biggest point gain on record, the index still remains below its 200 day moving average at 27241.99.
Some of the bigger gains include:
  • Tesla, +11.46%
  • Costco, +9.95%
  • Apple, +8.85%
  • Gilead, +8.69%
  • Twitter, +7.92%
  • Walmart, +7.59%
  • UnitedHealth, +7.04%
  • Microsoft, +6.67%
  • Citigroup, +6.56%
  • Travelers, +6.56%
  • Merck, +6.3%
  • Amgen, +6.28%
  • Target, +5.9%
  • Intuit, +5.87%
  • Verizon, +5.82%
  • MasterCard, +5.73%
  • Visa, +5.53%
  • Home Depot, +5.45%
Losers on the day include:
  • Lyft, -3.12%
  • Square, -3.10%
  • First Solar, -1.92%
  • Chewy, -1.83%
  • Deutsche Bank, -1.3%
  • Alcoa, -1.15%
  • Daimler, -1.09%
  • FedEx, -0.75%
  • Chipotle, -0.71%
  • Papa Johns, -0.5%
  • United Airlines, -0.47%
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose