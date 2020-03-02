Dow closes up over 5% on the day

Major indices close at session highs.

The Dow had the biggest point gain ever, and in the process moved higher by over 5% on the day. The S&P index broke a 7 day decline and rose 4.61%. The NASDAQ index was a laggard with only a 4.5% gain.





The final numbers are showing:

The S&P index up 136.27 points or 4.61% at 3090.47. The S&P index closed above its 200 hour moving average at 3048.38. Now the price is above that moving average the next target would be the 100 day moving average at 3168.69

The NASDAQ index is ending the day up 384.797 points at 8952.16. That is a gain of of 4.49%. Technically, the price moved above its 100 day moving average at 8828.31. Its 50 day moving average looms ahead at 9245.93.

The Dow industrial average is closing up 1293.9 points or 5.09% at 26703.26. Although the gain was the biggest point gain on record, the index still remains below its 200 day moving average at 27241.99. Some of the bigger gains include:

Tesla, +11.46%



Costco, +9.95%



Apple, +8.85%

Gilead, +8.69%

Twitter, +7.92%



Walmart, +7.59%



UnitedHealth, +7.04%



Microsoft, +6.67%



Citigroup, +6.56%



Travelers, +6.56%



Merck, +6.3%



Amgen, +6.28%



Target, +5.9%



Intuit, +5.87%

Verizon, +5.82%



MasterCard, +5.73%



Visa, +5.53%



Home Depot, +5.45%



Lyft, -3.12%

Square, -3.10%

First Solar, -1.92%

Chewy, -1.83%

Deutsche Bank, -1.3%

Alcoa, -1.15%



Daimler, -1.09%



FedEx, -0.75%

Chipotle, -0.71%

Papa Johns, -0.5%

United Airlines, -0.47% ForexLive

Losers on the day include: