Dow closes up over 5% on the day
Technical Analysis
Major indices close at session highs.
The Dow had the biggest point gain ever, and in the process moved higher by over 5% on the day. The S&P index broke a 7 day decline and rose 4.61%. The NASDAQ index was a laggard with only a 4.5% gain.
The final numbers are showing:
Losers on the day include:
- The S&P index up 136.27 points or 4.61% at 3090.47. The S&P index closed above its 200 hour moving average at 3048.38. Now the price is above that moving average the next target would be the 100 day moving average at 3168.69
- The NASDAQ index is ending the day up 384.797 points at 8952.16. That is a gain of of 4.49%. Technically, the price moved above its 100 day moving average at 8828.31. Its 50 day moving average looms ahead at 9245.93.
- The Dow industrial average is closing up 1293.9 points or 5.09% at 26703.26. Although the gain was the biggest point gain on record, the index still remains below its 200 day moving average at 27241.99.
Some of the bigger gains include:
- Tesla, +11.46%
- Costco, +9.95%
- Apple, +8.85%
- Gilead, +8.69%
- Twitter, +7.92%
- Walmart, +7.59%
- UnitedHealth, +7.04%
- Microsoft, +6.67%
- Citigroup, +6.56%
- Travelers, +6.56%
- Merck, +6.3%
- Amgen, +6.28%
- Target, +5.9%
- Intuit, +5.87%
- Verizon, +5.82%
- MasterCard, +5.73%
- Visa, +5.53%
- Home Depot, +5.45%
- Lyft, -3.12%
- Square, -3.10%
- First Solar, -1.92%
- Chewy, -1.83%
- Deutsche Bank, -1.3%
- Alcoa, -1.15%
- Daimler, -1.09%
- FedEx, -0.75%
- Chipotle, -0.71%
- Papa Johns, -0.5%
- United Airlines, -0.47%