Dow up for the 5th day in a row (and at record level)

Nasdaq leads the way at the start of trading for the day

The Dow is up for the fifth day in a row and trades at a new all-time record high, but the NASDAQ is leading the way to the upside in early NY trading.





The snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index of 30 points or 0.77% at 3928.70



NASDAQ index up 226 points or 1.74% at 13299



Dow up 108 point sort 0.35% at 32410 a snapshot of other markets as equity trading gets underway shows:



Spot gold down $1.20 or -0.06% at $1725.80.

Spot silver in camp 12 sentiment 0.40% of $26.08



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.64 or 0.99% at $65.09



the price of Bitcoin is up around $37 or 0.07% of $56,960

In the US that market, yields are mixed, with the longer end higher. The U.S. Treasury will auction off 30 year bonds at 1 PM ET. The 30 year bond yield is up 3.2 basis points as traders prepare for that auction.











In the Forex, the snapshot shows the CHF remains the strongest and the JPY is the weakest. The USD is still down versus all the majors with the exception of the JPY, but has given up some of the declines seen at the start of the New York session.













