Dow up near 700 points
Technical Analysis
Boeing leads the way
The Dow is surging by over 700 points.
- Dow is up 708 points or 2.08% 34730.77. The high price just reached 34749.25. The low price for the day was at 34076.25. Yesterday the index fell -461 points after being up over 500 points intraday. The high to low trading range was nearly 1000 points.
In the other major indices,
- S&P index is up 70.66 points or 1.74% at 4591.77. It is just off it's high of 4592.13
- NASDAQ index is up 148.43 points or 0.97% at 15401. The high price for the day reached 15423.30.
Putting the move lower from the November highs in perspective before the rebound today:
- Dow industrial average fell -7.0% from its all-time high
- S&P index fell -5.0% from its all-time high
- NASDAQ index fell -6.55% from its all-time high