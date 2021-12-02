Dow up near 700 points

Boeing leads the way

The Dow is surging by over 700 points.

Dow is up 708 points or 2.08% 34730.77. The high price just reached 34749.25. The low price for the day was at 34076.25. Yesterday the index fell -461 points after being up over 500 points intraday. The high to low trading range was nearly 1000 points. Boeing is leading the charge today with a gain of 6.86%.



In the other major indices,

S&P index is up 70.66 points or 1.74% at 4591.77. It is just off it's high of 4592.13



NASDAQ index is up 148.43 points or 0.97% at 15401. The high price for the day reached 15423.30.

Putting the move lower from the November highs in perspective before the rebound today:



