Dow closes lower for the 1st time in 5 days. NASDAQ record close
Technical Analysis
S&P moves lower and snaps 2 day win streakThe US stock market is ending the session with mixed results. While the NASDAQ index closed at yet another record high. The Dow industrial average snapped a 4 day win streak. The S&P close lower.
A snapshot of the major indices shows:
- S&P index fell 7.16 points or -0.19% to 3691.96. The high reached 3697.41. The low extended to 3678.88. The high today fell short of the all-time intraday high reached on Friday at 3699.20
- NASDAQ index rose 55.713 points or 0.45% to 12519.94. It was a record close for the index. The high reached 12536.22. That was a new all time intraday high price.
- The Dow industrial average fell 148.47 points or -0.49% to 30069.79. It's high reached 30233.03. The low extended to 29967.22. The high today was a new all-time intraday high
Some winners today included:
- Palantir, up 21.59%
- US steel, +11.92%
- Tesla, +7.16%
- Corsair, +5.47%
- American Airlines, +4.88%
- Nio ADR, +4.77%
- Rite Aid, +3.91%
- Netflix, +3.51%
- Whirlpool, +2.62%
- Boeing, +2.26%
- Pfizer, +2.23%
- Broadcom, +2.19%
- Square, +2.11%
Losers today included:
- Intel, -3.40%
- Goodrx, -3.03%
- Rackspace, -2.92%
- Chevron, -2.69%
- Walgreen boots, -2.28%
- Intuitive Surgical -2.06%
- Northrop Grumman, -2.04%
- Beyond Meat, -2.01%
- Marriott, -1.98%
- Chubb, -1.98%
- IBM, -1.95%
- Uber, -1.93%
- General Dynamics, -1.92%
- Caterpillar, -1.89%