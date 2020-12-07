Dow closes lower for the 1st time in 5 days. NASDAQ record close

S&P moves lower and snaps 2 day win streak





A snapshot of the major indices shows:

S&P index fell 7.16 points or -0.19% to 3691.96. The high reached 3697.41. The low extended to 3678.88. The high today fell short of the all-time intraday high reached on Friday at 3699.20



NASDAQ index rose 55.713 points or 0.45% to 12519.94. It was a record close for the index. The high reached 12536.22. That was a new all time intraday high price.



The Dow industrial average fell 148.47 points or -0.49% to 30069.79. It's high reached 30233.03. The low extended to 29967.22. The high today was a new all-time intraday high

Some winners today included:

Palantir, up 21.59%

US steel, +11.92%



Tesla, +7.16%

Corsair, +5.47%

American Airlines, +4.88%



Nio ADR, +4.77%

Rite Aid, +3.91%

Netflix, +3.51%

Whirlpool, +2.62%

Boeing, +2.26%

Pfizer, +2.23%

Broadcom, +2.19%

Square, +2.11%

Losers today included:

Intel, -3.40%

Goodrx, -3.03%

Rackspace, -2.92%

Chevron, -2.69%



Walgreen boots, -2.28%



Intuitive Surgical -2.06%



Northrop Grumman, -2.04%



Beyond Meat, -2.01%

Marriott, -1.98%



Chubb, -1.98%



IBM, -1.95%

Uber, -1.93%

General Dynamics, -1.92%



Caterpillar, -1.89%

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The US stock market is ending the session with mixed results. While the NASDAQ index closed at yet another record high. The Dow industrial average snapped a 4 day win streak. The S&P close lower.