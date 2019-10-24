Easy come, easy go for cable buyers

Cable erases gains in fall to 1.29 handle

And price falls back below the 100-hour MA (red line) again as the near-term bias flips back to neutral territory.





Support is seen at the figure level with further support seen at 1.2840-60 levels.





If anything else, it continues to show the amount of nervousness in trading the pound right now as we have today and tomorrow to wait on the EU decision for an extension.





It may not feel that long but in Brexit and UK political terms, two days is a really long time to just be sitting around amid all the uncertainty.



