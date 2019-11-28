Easy come, easy go for the pound
Technical Analysis
The pound pares most of its gains from earlier todayCable is back just under 1.2930 with the pound easing a little bit to start the European morning. Just be wary that this time of the month there tends to be the Bundesbank factor at play for EUR/GBP as well:
The pair has also pared losses on the day to move to 0.8518 and technically it is a really interesting chart with key support levels set to be tested as we look towards the UK election in two week's time.