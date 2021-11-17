ECB Schnabel: Fears of return of stagflation appears unfounded
ECBs Schnabel speaking.
- Fears of return of stagflation appears unfounded
- Reflation not stagflation remains the defining theme of our times
- More persistent supply bottlenecks imply that part of the increase in production and demand that was expected for this year and next may only materialize later on
- Economic activity globally and in the euro area has started to moderate
- Uncertainty has increased around the pace and extent of the slowdown in inflation
- Here are concerned that the slowdown it may be more abrupt and more enduring
- Monetary policymakers need to focus on the entire range of possible outcomes to ensure that they will be able to deliver on their mandate
- This means avoiding the mistake of premature tightening of monetary policy in response to a temporary and possibly short-lived inflation spike
- Our analysis suggests that these concerns are largely unwarranted
- On the other hand it means keeping a watchful eye on the upside risks to inflation and acting if needed
- If we are serious about fighting climate change, the green transition will need to bring about a measurable further rise in the price of carbon
- There is less agreement on the persistence of many of these price pressures and what they mean for appropriate response on monetary policy