EUR and CHF remains the strongest and weakest as London/European traders exit
Technical Analysis
The USD is weaker
As London/European traders look to exit for the day, the EUR and the CHF remain the strongest and weakest currencies for the day. They were the strongest and the weakest at the start of the NY session as well (see start of day post here).
The USD has weakened modestly from the start of the NY session. The USD has moved lower vs the JPY with the USDJPY trading down -0.28% (it was -0.17% at the start of the day). The greenback is lower vs the GBP by -0.23% (vs -0.18% at the start of the day).
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading down -$0.80 or-0.04% at $1835.28. The low for the day reach $1818.13. The high for the day has reach $1841.94
- spot silver is trading up $0.25 or 0.95% at $27.56
- Bitcoin as reverse higher and trades up $1075 or 1.94% of $56,390
In the US debt market, yields are higher ahead of the start of the refunding at 1 PM ET with the sale $58 billion of the three year debt.
- 2 year, 0.156%, +0.4 basis points
- 5 year 0.795%, +1.1 basis points
- 10 year 1.618%, +1.6 basis points (the hi reached 1.6289%)
- 30 year 2.346%, +2.1 basis points (the hi reached 2.362%)