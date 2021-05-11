EUR and CHF remains the strongest and weakest as London/European traders exit

The USD is weaker

As London/European traders look to exit for the day, the EUR and the CHF remain the strongest and weakest currencies for the day. They were the strongest and the weakest at the start of the NY session as well ( see start of day post here ).









The USD has weakened modestly from the start of the NY session. The USD has moved lower vs the JPY with the USDJPY trading down -0.28% (it was -0.17% at the start of the day). The greenback is lower vs the GBP by -0.23% (vs -0.18% at the start of the day).





In other markets:

