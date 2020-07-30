EUR, GBP, CHF continue their march higher vs the USD.

AUDUSD and NZDUSD moving higher too

The dollar continues to be hit with the EUR, GBP and CHF marching to new move highs. The AUD and NZD are also moving higher as well (NZD trading to new day highs but off recent move highs).





EURUSD: The EURUSD moved into the swing area from 2018 between 1.18147 and 1.1850. In between was the 61.8% of the move down from the 2018 high at 1.18221. The price moved above the low swing level and the 61.8% retracement and is now working on the swing high at 1.18504. A move above opens the door for further upside. Close risk now comes in at the lower levels at 1.1822 and 1.18147 respectively. The buyers remain in control.









GBPUSD: The GBPUSD over the last few hours has move back above a topside channel trendline (currently at 1.3065 and moving higher). That trendline was broken earlier in the day only to fail. The 2nd run higher has seen greater upside momentum. The buyers remain in control.









USDCHF: The USDCHF is trading at the lowest level since the May 10, 2015 week. The next key target comes in at 0.90708. The low price just traded to 0.90879.







