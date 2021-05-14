EURCHF tests the hourly MAs. The MA has found sellers yesterday and again today

EURCHF tests the 100/200 hour moving averages between 1.0958 and 1.09604

The EURCHF fell back below its 200 hour moving average yesterday (green line), and retested that moving average line before heading lower on its way to a test of the 100 day MA at 1.0937. That test saw the price dip below the line in the London session, but could not keep downside momentum.









Sellers turned to buyers on the failed break of the 100 day MA, and the price has moved back up to retest the 100/200 hour MAs (blue and green lines) between 1.0958 and 1.09604. Those moving averages have been tested on four separate hourly bars over the last 6 hours. Each have found sellers (including the current hourly bar).





A move above would likely trigger stops and more buying, but until then, the sellers seem to be happy to lean and sell on hope for a move lower with the 100 day MA as the next key target.





Below is the look from the daily chart. Near the 100 day MA at 1.0937 is the 50% of the move up from the January low (so the 2021 range). Watch that level as well for bias clues. A move below it and the 100 day MA should increase the bearish bias if the levels can remain broken.







