EUR/CHF climbs to near four-week high, close to 1.0600

EUR/CHF rises to its highest level since 1 April





Over to EUR/CHF, we are seeing price race higher over the past hour after the climb since yesterday back above the key hourly moving averages.





Buyers are in near-term control and the upside move yesterday was limited by resistance around 1.0580 but price is now breaking that to post near four-week highs close to 1.0600.





In the long-term, I would view the pair as being a sell on rallies but again the key thing to watch is SNB intervention and related short covering.



