EUR/CHF has fallen in 5 of past 6 weeks

EUR/CHF just ticked below the September low of 1.0811 to touch 1.0808 in a break of significant support. It has since come back to 1.0820 but it's tough to have any confidence in this pair.





A break of the low will certainly get the SNB's attention but there isn't much technical support until the zone near 1.0630.