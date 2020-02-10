EUR/CHF threatens a three-year low as some risk aversion creeps in

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | eurchf

The euro is soft on all fronts

The euro is the laggard today as the pain trade continues for euro bulls.

EUR/CHF is no exception as the pair threatens the low of the year at 1.0663. We're just 5 pips from there now and if that breaks, the next big support level is the 2017 low of 1.0632.
The euro is soft on all fronts
More risk aversion is creeping in today as the minutes tick by. Stocks in the US are holding up but Treasury yields are sliding and gold is climbing.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose