EURCHF trades to the lowest level since July 2015

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurchf

Falls below floor at 1.05065-084

The EURCHF has moved below a floor at the 1.05065-084 level and traded to the lowest level since July 2015

Drilling to the hourly chart, it is easier to see the swing lows (see red numbered circles and yellow area). No matter how oversold or no matter if the SNB is likely to intervene, the bears are in full control below the 1.0505-084 area.  Until the price moves back above that area, the sellers rule. 

