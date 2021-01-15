EURGBP bounces off key support.... again

That is the good news for the dip buyers. The not so good news is that the bounce is still modest.





Looking at the hourly chart, the high today could not extend to the high from yesterday near 0.8816. The high price reached 0.8806 today. The pair also remains below it's falling 100 hour moving average at 0.89217.





Ultimately if the price is going to bounce off the key floor support on the daily chart, getting back above the 100 hour moving average would be eyed as a shorter-term bias changing clue.





Until then, the pair may continue to have support against a strong floor level from the daily chart, but the shorter-term bias remains in the favor of the sellers.





