EUR/GBP extends breakout to fresh two-month highs

EUR/GBP pushes above 0.9100 to its highest levels since 26 March

The pair is continuing to ride the momentum from the upside break towards the end of last week, with buyers shaking off daily resistance from the 29 May high @ 0.9055.





The pair is now posting fresh highs of 0.9023, last seen since 26 March as the push higher continues. In turn, this is keeping the euro a little more underpinned with the pound now seen closer to flat levels against the dollar as well as a result.





From a technical perspective, there doesn't look to be much to stop the pair from a move back towards 0.9200 and even if you draw a Fib from the swing move lower from mid-March to end-April, further resistance is only seen closer to 0.9184 next.





Just in keep in mind that month-end Buba demand is also a factor to consider but the technical breakout is also something that gives buyers more conviction in this case.



