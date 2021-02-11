EURGBP pounds against 200 hour MA

The price has not been closed above since January 26th

The EURGBP is up testing the 200 hour MA (green line) at 0.87844. The price has been pounding against the MA line over the last 5 hour bars, but sellers have leaned against the level and kept the buyers at bay. A move above would open the door to the next target at 0.8995 and then the 38.2% at 0.88064.









On the downside, the 100 hour MA at 0.87691 is now support. It was broken earlier today and was able to stay above. The last few days has seen tries above that MA only to fail on each break.