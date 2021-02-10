EURGBP quietly keeps a bearish bias, but not going very far

Price below 100 hour MA and trend lines

The EURGBP is QUIETLY keeping a bearish bias, but admittedly is not going very far in either direction.





Nevertheless, the price remains below the 100 hour moving average (currently at 0.87649) and trend lines at 0.8769 and 0.87777. The 200 hour moving average (price as not close above the moving average since January 26) is up at 0.87926 (and moving lower).





As long as the price remains below these levels, the bears remain in control. Move above and stay above (the moves above the 100 hour moving average over the last 3 days has not yielded much success to the upside) and the buyers start to take back more control. Until then, they are not taking back control and the downside is the dominant bias.







