EURGBP settles between extremes as buyers and sellers remain stuck

100 and 200 hour MA in between the two extremes

The EURGBP is settling between the support at 0.8585-0.8599 and the resistance 0.8670-81 (see yellow swing areas in the chart below). The price has traded between those extremes for most of the time since October 16th.













Between the two extremes is the 100 and 200 hour MA at 0.8632-368 (blue and green lines).





A move outside the extremes would push the bias in the direction of the break. Traders will look for a break and run.