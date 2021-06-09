EURGBP spikes higher to swing area resistance

The GBP tumble is sending EURGBP sharply higher.









The pair has moved up to a resistance swing area between 0.8626 and 0.86295 (see red numbered circles). The 61.8% retracement of the move down from the May 25 high to the June 4 low is also in that area.





So far, sellers have leaned against that area. A move above would tilt the bias more to the upside with traders targeting the high from June 2 at 0.86388 followed by the swing area between 0.8642 and 0.86486. The might as well add the falling 100 day moving average at 0.86511 as a potential upside target.







Moving back below the midpoint of the aforementioned trading range at 0.86168, would take some of the steam out of the buyers enthusiasm.