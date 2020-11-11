EURGBP trades between key support and key resistance

Support at 0.8862 area below and 200 day MA above at 0.89216

The EURGBP has a trading range with a low at 0.88605 and 0.8918 at the high.









At the low the pair tested a swing area between 0.8862 to 0.88788. Also in that area sits the 50% retracement of the trading range since December 2019.





At the high, the pair tested the 200 day MA (green line) at 0.89216 (remember the high reached just below that level at 0.8918).





So for the day, key support was tested and stalled the fall at 0.8862, and key resistance at 0.89216 stalled the rise.



The price currently trades at 0.89138 - closer to the high for the day and the 200 day MA. Seller may continue to lean against the moving average level, but likely with a stop if the price starts to trade more comfortably above the 0.89218 level.