EURGBP trades to new session highs

Price moves above the high from Friday

The EURGBP is one of the biggest movers of the day. At current levels it is up 1.54% or 142 pips.





In the process, the price has moved above the 100 hour MA at 0.92294 and then based at the MA and moved higher. The move also took the price above the 50% of the move down from high last week at 0.9244 and more recently the 61.8% at 0.93041.





Finally, the price is above the high from Friday at 0.9336. That high is being tested now. If the price can stay above, the buyers remain in firm control. A move below and traders will look for further probing of the gains, and look toward the 61.8% and the 50% levels.