EURJPY goes sideways for the 6th day in a row

200 hour MA is catching up to the top of the swing area.



The EURJPY has been mired in an up and down trading range for 6 consecutive days now.





The low area comes between 109.76/80.





On the topside the 100 day moving average at 120.334 and swing highs at 120.404 are the swing high area. The falling 200 hour moving average is approaching the high of that area at 120.424.









Something has to give soon in the pair - either a break above the ceiling or fall below the floor.





On the downside watch the 100 hour moving average at 120.12 for clues (although the price has been trading above and below that moving average over the last 2 days without much reaction). Below that the 119.916 is an area where there has been some swing activity.







Should the price break higher a trend line cuts across at 120.53. Above that is the 200 day moving average at 120.606. Getting outside of the consolidation range and above those levels should solicit more upside momentum

