EURJPY moves toward 200 hour MA

The EURJPY (and other JPY crosses) corrects lower today

The EURJPY has seen the price move below it's 100 hour MA today. There was some up and down apprehension, but has pushed lower in trading today.









The move to the downside has the pair moving toward the 200 hour MA and the swing low from Monday's trading. That comes in at 132.12. Moving below would give the sellers a little more control. At least the sellers can use the level as a risk level or move down stops.





A move below the 200 hour moving average look toward the 38.2% retracement at 131.507.

