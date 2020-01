200 day MA being tested at 121.064

The EURJPY has moved lower as risk aversion trades send the USDJPY and the JPY crosses lower.









The fall has taken the price to a session low of 120.98. That was just below the pair's 200 day MA at 121.06 and the natural support level at 121.00. THe price is currently at 121.10.





If there is another run below the level will look toward a lower trendline on the daily chart at the 120.65 area