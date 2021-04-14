Euro nears a break in approach to 1.20

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | eurusd

Optimism building around the vaccine

Optimism building around the vaccine
Not much needs to be written about the EUR/USD chart right now.

It's right on the cusp of a break of the series of March highs up to 1.1990 and 1.20, which is just behind it.

The thinking on Europe is that this round of lockdowns will be the last one and that the vaccine rollout is about to dramatically improve. If you look at the Citi economic surprise index -- something I highlighted last week -- Europe is leading the world.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose