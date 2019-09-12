Euro roars back after holding support at last week's low

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | euro

EUR/USD jumps into positive territory

EUR/USD jumps into positive territory
Score one for the technical traders.

There wasn't any kind of big hawkish surprise in the press conference. Perhaps the market was looking for a bit more of a hint on another rate cut, but he said risks were tilted to the downside.

The euro matched last week's low of 1.0927 to the pip but couldn't break through and that set off a big short-covering rally. EUR/USD is now more than 100 pips off the lows at 1.1034.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose