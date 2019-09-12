Euro roars back after holding support at last week's low

EUR/USD jumps into positive territory





Score one for the technical traders.





There wasn't any kind of big hawkish surprise in the press conference. Perhaps the market was looking for a bit more of a hint on another rate cut, but he said risks were tilted to the downside.





The euro matched last week's low of 1.0927 to the pip but couldn't break through and that set off a big short-covering rally. EUR/USD is now more than 100 pips off the lows at 1.1034.

