Euro Stoxx 600 trades at the highest level in nearly 2 years

France, Germany and Italy reach 52 week highs

The Euro Stoxx 600 traded to the highest level in nearly 2 years. The high for the day reached 403.99. France, Germany, and Italy all reached 52 week highs in trading today, with France trading at its highest level in 12 years.









The provisional closes are showing:

Euro Stoxx +1.1%

German DAX, +1.3%



France's CAC, +1%. It hits it's highest high in 12 years today



UK's FTSE, +0.9%



Spain's Ibex, +0.9%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.6%



Portugal's PSI 20, +1.7%

In the debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are higher as well. Italy yields rose a scant 0.1 basis points, while UK yields increased by 6 basis points on the day.













