Euro Stoxx 600 index closes at a new all time high

Major European indices close higher

The Euro stocks 600 index is set to close at a new all-time high. The index is up 0.8% and above the previous high of 475.84.









Other indices in Europe are also higher on the day with the provisional closes are showing:





German DAX, +1.1%



France's CAC, +0.9%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.8%



Spain's Ibex, +1.0%



Italy's FTSE MIB +0.6%



In other markets as European traders look to exit:



Spot gold is down $19.15 or -1.05% at $1788.12



Spot silver is down $0.60 -2.46% at $23.96



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.66 or 0.79% at $84.42



bitcoin is trading above and below $62,000

In the US stock market, the major indices are coming off their high levels but still higher on the day. The S&P and Dow industrial average traded to a new intraday all-time high prices:



Dow, +112.37 points or 0.32% at 35854.82. It new all-time high comes in at 35892.92



S&P index up 23 points or 0.5% at 4589.74. Its new all-time high comes in at 4598.53



NASDAQ index is up 86.6 points or 0.59% at 15316.62. It's high price reached 15384.00. That's 19 points lower than the all-time high of 15403.44

In the US debt market, yields are mixed with the short run higher in the longer end lower (flatter yield curve):

