Euro Stoxx 600 index closes at a new all time high

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | euro-stoxx

Major European indices close higher

The Euro stocks 600 index is set to close at a new all-time high. The index is up 0.8% and above the previous high of 475.84.

Major European indices close higher_
Other indices in Europe are also higher on the day with the provisional closes are showing:

  • German DAX, +1.1%
  • France's CAC, +0.9%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.8%
  • Spain's Ibex, +1.0%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.6%
In other markets as European traders look to exit:
  • Spot gold is down $19.15 or -1.05% at $1788.12
  • Spot silver is down $0.60 -2.46% at $23.96
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $0.66 or 0.79% at $84.42
  • bitcoin is trading above and below $62,000
In the US stock market, the major indices are coming off their high levels but still higher on the day. The S&P and Dow industrial average traded to a new intraday all-time high prices:
  • Dow, +112.37 points or 0.32% at 35854.82. It new all-time high comes in at 35892.92
  • S&P index up 23 points or 0.5% at 4589.74. Its new all-time high comes in at 4598.53
  • NASDAQ index is up 86.6 points or 0.59% at 15316.62. It's high price reached 15384.00. That's 19 points lower than the all-time high of 15403.44
In the US debt market, yields are mixed with the short run higher in the longer end lower (flatter yield curve):

US yields are mixed
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are lower on the day:

European 10 year yields are lower
A snapshot of the foreign-exchange market  has the AUD as the strongest of the majors while the JPY is the weakest. 

The forex market
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose