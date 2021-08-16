Euro Stoxx index falls for the first time in 11 trading sessions

The Euro Stoxx index fell for the first time in 11 trading sessions (10 higher closes).

The German Dax came off of a record levels.

The France's CAC could not reach its all-time high from 2000

A look at the provisional closes shows:



German DAX, -0.5%



France's CAC, -0.9%



UK's FTSE 100, -1.0%



Spain's Ibex, -0.83%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.85%

The Euro Stoxx index fell -0.7%.







In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



Spot gold plus $5.50 or 0.32% at $1784.85.



Spot silver is up for cents or 0.21% $23.75



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.35 or -0.49% at $67.60



bitcoin is trading down $773 at $46,248. The digital currency traded above $48,000 today

In the US stock market, the major indices are lower but off their lowest levels:







Dow is down -79 points or -0.22% at 35436

S&P index is down -16.29 points or -0.36% at 4451.53

NASDAQ is down 125 points -0.85% 14697.65

In the forex market, the CHF is now the strongest of the majors while the CAD remains the weakest. The USD is mixed with gains vs the CAD, AUD and NZD and declines vs the JPY and CHF. The greenback is near unchanged levels vs the EUR and GBP.







