European equity and sees close lower for the day

Technical Analysis

Major European indices are closing the day with most down over 1%

The major European equity indices are closing lower for the day:
  • German DAX, -1.3%
  • France's CAC, -1.2%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.6%
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.7%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.2%
in the European debt market, yields are also lower in the benchmark 10 year sector. Francis 10 year notes move back below the parity level and trades at -0.03%:

In other markets as European traders look to exit:
  • Spot gold is trading down $15.83 or -0.89% at $1765.72
  • Spot silver is up seven cents or 0.26% $22.35
  • WTI crude oil is trading up about a dollar at $66.67
  • The price of bitcoin is marginally lower $56,295
In the US stock market, the major indices are back higher with the Dow industrial average leading the way to the upside. The NASDAQ index is lagging:
  • Dow Jones +577 points or 1.69% at 34561
  • S&P index +51 points or 1.13% at 4564.32
  • NASDAQ index is up 51 points or 0.33% at 15304
