European equity and sees close lower for the day

German DAX, -1.3%



France's CAC, -1.2%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.6%



Spain's Ibex, -1.7%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.2%



in the European debt market, yields are also lower in the benchmark 10 year sector. Francis 10 year notes move back below the parity level and trades at -0.03%:











In other markets as European traders look to exit:



Spot gold is trading down $15.83 or -0.89% at $1765.72



Spot silver is up seven cents or 0.26% $22.35



WTI crude oil is trading up about a dollar at $66.67



The price of bitcoin is marginally lower $56,295

In the US stock market, the major indices are back higher with the Dow industrial average leading the way to the upside. The NASDAQ index is lagging:

