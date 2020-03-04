European equity's close with gains on the day
Technical Analysis
Erase earlier lossesThe major European stock indices are closing the day with gains. The move higher erased earlier losses for the major indices.
The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, +0.9%
- France's CAC, +1.2%
- UK's FTSE 100, +1.3%
- Spain's Ibex, +1.1%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.9%
At the lows, the major indices were down as much as:
,
- German DAX, -0.47%
- France's CAC, -0.66%
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.27%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.75%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.14%