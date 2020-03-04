European equity's close with gains on the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | european-equity

Erase earlier losses

The major European stock indices are closing the day with gains. The move higher erased earlier losses for the major indices.

The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, +0.9%
  • France's CAC, +1.2%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +1.3%
  • Spain's Ibex, +1.1%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.9%
At the lows, the major indices were down as much as:
  • German DAX, -0.47%
  • France's CAC, -0.66%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.27%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.75%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.14%
ForexLive,
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose