European equity's close with gains on the day

Erase earlier losses





The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.9%



France's CAC, +1.2%



UK's FTSE 100, +1.3%



Spain's Ibex, +1.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.9%

At the lows, the major indices were down as much as:

German DAX, -0.47%



France's CAC, -0.66%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.27%



Spain's Ibex, -0.75%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.14%

ForexLive,

The major European stock indices are closing the day with gains. The move higher erased earlier losses for the major indices.