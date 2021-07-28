European indices are closing the day with gains

The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.4%



France's CAC, +1.1%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.3%



Spain's Ibex, +0.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.67%



In other markets as as London/European traders look to exit:



Spot gold plus $1.72 or 0.1% at $1800.23



Spot Silver up $0.21 or 0.86% at $24.88

WTI crude oil futures up $0.19 or 0.27% at $72.07



Bitcoin is back below the $40,000 level at $39,726.23 In the forex market, the price action has been choppy, with the dollar moving higher in the early part of the morning session before moving back lower toward mixed levels more recently.







Looking at the US stock market, the Dow is lower on the day. The S&P is marginally higher, and the NASDAQ is higher.

Dow is down -23 points or -0.07% at 35,039



NASDAQ index up 94 points or 0.64% at 14754



S&P index is up 4.2 points or 0.10% at 4405.76

In the US debt market, yields are higher on the day, but off their highest levels. The 10 year yield is up to 1.261%. That's up 2.7 basis points. The high yield reach 1.274%. The two – 10 year spread is up to 105.8 basis points from 103.1 basis points at the close yesterday.













The market is awaiting the FOMC decision at 2 PM ET. You can read a preview HERE from 8 banks.



