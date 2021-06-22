European indices are closing the session mixed
Technical Analysis
Italy's FTSE MIB lower. Spain's ibex unchangedThe major European indices are closing the session mixed. The Italy's FTSE MIB is lower. Spain's Ibex is unchanged. Germany, France, UK are higher.
The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, +0.3%
- France's CAC, +0.3%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.5%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.2%
- Spain's Ibex, unchanged
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are all higher with Italy's yields up the most at 2.4 basis points.
In the other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows:
- Spot gold is down $7.67 or -0.43% at $1775.56.
- Spot silver is down $0.22 or -0.86% $25.72
- WTI crude oil futures are down $0.52 or -0.71% at $73.14
- Bitcoin as rally back higher in is down only $-900 or -2.81% at $31,662. It fell to a low of $28,800 which took the price below the close from 2020 (briefly).
In the US stock market, the major indices are now all higher led by the NASDAQ index.
- S&P index up at 13.83 points or 0.32% at 4238.70
- NASDAQ index up 56 points or 0.4% 14197.60
- Dow up 20 points or 0.06% at 33897.91
In the forex, the a snapshot of the strongest to weakest currencies shows the NZD as taken leaders the strongest of the majors. The JPY remains the weakest. The NZDJPY is up 0.58% and is the biggest percentage change today.