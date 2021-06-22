European indices are closing the session mixed

The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.3%



France's CAC, +0.3%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.5%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.2%



Spain's Ibex, unchanged



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are all higher with Italy's yields up the most at 2.4 basis points.











In the other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows:

Spot gold is down $7.67 or -0.43% at $1775.56.



Spot silver is down $0.22 or -0.86% $25.72



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.52 or -0.71% at $73.14



Bitcoin as rally back higher in is down only $-900 or -2.81% at $31,662. It fell to a low of $28,800 which took the price below the close from 2020 (briefly). In the US stock market, the major indices are now all higher led by the NASDAQ index.



S&P index up at 13.83 points or 0.32% at 4238.70



NASDAQ index up 56 points or 0.4% 14197.60



Dow up 20 points or 0.06% at 33897.91 In the forex, the a snapshot of the strongest to weakest currencies shows the NZD as taken leaders the strongest of the majors. The JPY remains the weakest. The NZDJPY is up 0.58% and is the biggest percentage change today.







