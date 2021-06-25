European indices are ending mostly higher
France's CAC down modestlyThe major European indices are ending the week mostly higher on the day. The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, +0.1%
- France's CAC, -0.1%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.4%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.25%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.35%
For the week, the major indices are also higher:
- German DAX, +1.0%
- France's CAC, +0.85%
- UK's FTSE 100, +1.7%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.75%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.16%
in other markets as London/European traders look to exit for the weekend:
- Spot gold is trading up $6.09 or 0.34% at $1781.20
- Spot silver is up $0.12 or 0.47% at $26.07.
- WTI crude oil futures are up $0.72 or 0.98% at $74.02
- The price of bitcoin is down $-2050 or -5.8% at $32,810. The low price today reached $32,350. The high price extended up to $35,500
Looking at the forex, the CAD has taken over the NZD as the strongest of the majors. The GBP is the weakest. The USD is lower but off low levels for the day.