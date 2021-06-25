European indices are ending mostly higher

For the week, the major indices are also higher:



in other markets as London/European traders look to exit for the weekend:

Spot gold is trading up $6.09 or 0.34% at $1781.20



Spot silver is up $0.12 or 0.47% at $26.07.



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.72 or 0.98% at $74.02



The price of bitcoin is down $-2050 or -5.8% at $32,810. The low price today reached $32,350. The high price extended up to $35,500



Looking at the forex, the CAD has taken over the NZD as the strongest of the majors. The GBP is the weakest. The USD is lower but off low levels for the day.