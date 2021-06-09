The CHF is the strongest and NZD is the weakest as European traders look to exit.

The major European indices are ending the day mostly lower. The France's CAC and Spain's Ibex is edging higher. Gains and losses are moderating.



The provisional closes are showing:

Spot gold is trading down $1.14 or -0.06% $1891.63.

Silver is trading up $0.25 or 0.91% $27.87



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.24 at $69.80. The price has moved back below the key $70 level after trading as high as $70.62



Bitcoin is rising by at $2700 or 8.1% to $36,380



In the forex, the CHF is the strongest, while the NZD is the weakest. The USD made a play to the lows, in the morning session but has since seen the greenback rally back higher in up and down trading.











US stocks are mixed and off their high levels:



S&P index is up 2.33 points or 0.06% 4229.62. The high price reached 4237.09. The low price extended to 4226.50



NASDAQ index is up 14.5 points or 0.10% at 13939.61. It's high price extended to 14003.50. The low price is at 13927.68



Dow is down 33 points or -0.10% at 34566.24. The high reach 34654.67. The low extended to 34554.45 US yields remain lower but off their lowest levels as traders prepare for the 10 year note auction at 1 PM ET. The yield on the 10 year is back above the 1.5% level.. The low yield reach 1.4710%.











The benchmark 10 year yields in Europe are also lower with UK yields down the most that -4.0 basis points.













